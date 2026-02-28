Canadian PM Carney in India to Deepen Trade, Investment Ties

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 12:57 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday described India as the “world’s fastest-growing major economy” as he began his first official visit to the country, signalling Ottawa’s intent to deepen economic engagement and rebuild momentum in bilateral ties.

Arriving in Mumbai for a four-day visit from February 27 to March 2, Carney said Canada is keen to forge partnerships that create new opportunities for workers and businesses in both countries. In a post on X, he noted that his meetings with business leaders aim to strengthen commercial collaboration in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Carney, accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney, was received at the airport by Maharashtra’s Minister of Protocol and Marketing, Jaykumar Rawal. During his Mumbai leg, the Canadian Prime Minister is scheduled to engage with Indian and Canadian CEOs, financial leaders, innovators, educators and representatives of Canadian pension funds operating in India.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the visit, calling it an important step in advancing the India–Canada Strategic Partnership. After completing engagements in Mumbai, Carney will travel to New Delhi for delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on March 2.

The two leaders are expected to review progress in trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research and innovation, while also exchanging views on regional and global issues. They will attend the India–Canada CEOs Forum in the capital.

India was Canada’s seventh-largest trading partner in goods and services in 2024, with two-way trade valued at $30.8 billion. Both sides have set an ambitious target of raising bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, underscoring the economic potential of a forward-looking partnership.