Vice-President Calls for Transforming Handloom into Future-Ready Creative Industry

The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan Friday inaugurated a new academic block of Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Salem, Tamil Nadu. During the inauguration, the Vice President underscored the historic, cultural, and economic significance of Salem, noting that the city has contributed significantly to trade, industry, and public life.

He recalled that Salem is closely associated with the distinguished national leader Thiru C. Rajagopalachari ji, who began his distinguished legal career here and later served as Member and Chairman of the Salem Municipality. The Vice President also referred to the recent inauguration of Rajaji’s bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan, replacing the bust of Edward Lutyens.

He observed that IIHT Salem serves as a vital bridge between indigenous craftsmanship and modern textile science. By blending traditional knowledge with contemporary technology, the institute has enhanced productivity, improved quality standards, and enabled market-driven production while preserving the authenticity of handwoven textiles.

Highlighting India’s rich handloom heritage, the Vice President noted that from the silk brocades of Varanasi, Jamdani of Bengal, Muga silk of Assam, Kani shawls of Kashmir, Venkatagiri and Mangalagiri weaves of Andhra Pradesh, to Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees of Madhya Pradesh, Indian handloom products have earned global recognition for their craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

He also underscored Tamil Nadu’s vibrant weaving traditions, including Chettinadu Kandangi sarees, Kanchipuram silk, Arani silk, Thirubuvanam silk, Chennimalai blankets, Nagercoil veshtis and towels, and Madurai Sungudi sarees. Salem, Erode, Bhavani, Chennimalai, Madurai, Sathyamangalam, Karur, Sankarankovil, Andipatti, Ettayapuram, Paramakudi, Sayarpuram, Puliyampatti and Srivilliputhur continue to be renowned centres of weaving excellence.

Referring to recent trade developments, he noted that the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union will improve India’s competitiveness in textile manufacturing. These advancements, he said, reflect the focused efforts of the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Expressing confidence in the sector’s growth, the Vice President said textile exports from Salem to the European Union are poised to rise significantly. Leather exports from Ambur are also expected to witness substantial growth.

Concluding, the Vice President emphasized that IIHT Salem has a crucial role in transforming the handloom sector into a future-ready creative industry that generates value, upholds dignity of labour, and ensures sustainable livelihoods for artisans nationwide.

The Vice President also visited an exhibition at the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Salem where handloom products from all over country were displayed.