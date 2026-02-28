Journalists Must Shape Positive Narratives for Nation-Building, Says V-P at IIMC

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 12:39 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, addressed the 57th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi today.

Extending his warm congratulations to the graduating students, the Vice-President noted that IIMC was founded nearly six decades ago and has since produced generations of journalists and communication professionals who have served India’s democracy and public life with distinction.

Referring to IIMC’s recent transition into a Deemed University in January 2024, the Vice-President expressed confidence that IIMC would continue its legacy as the country’s premier mass communication institution. He also appreciated the establishment of campus incubation centres to foster media innovation and entrepreneurship.

Reflecting on the transformation of the media landscape, the Vice-President noted that artificial intelligence, data analytics, immersive storytelling and social platforms have redefined how stories are created and consumed . He highlighted the growing importance of the AVGC sector, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics, and the broader creator economy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he said, the Government has launched initiatives such as the National AVGC-XR Mission and Centres of Excellence to nurture world-class talent and innovation . He also invited interested students to explore internship and project opportunities with Sansad TV.

Stressing the power of the pen, the Vice-President said that opinion makers can lead the nation by shaping right and positive opinion based purely on truth. “Write truth fearlessly and you will make Viksit Bharat,” he told the graduating students. He urged them not to be driven by ratings or shortcuts, but by the correctness and integrity of their writing. Recalling his admiration for veteran journalist A.N. Sivaraman, former Editor of Dinamani, he said socially conscious and informative journalism can shape leaders and create leaders.

Highlighting the challenges of the digital era, the Vice-President observed that while social media has expanded avenues of expression, it has also amplified misinformation and polarization, which pose a serious threat to society. He underlined that words have consequences, images shape perceptions, and narratives influence thought. Citing Operation Sindoor, he noted that alongside safeguarding national interests on the ground, an equally critical battle was being fought against misinformation and fabricated narratives circulating across digital platforms. He urged journalists to act as agents of positive change in society and to ensure that their writings support the morale of the armed forces during times of national security operations.

Observing that India’s economy is growing rapidly, the digital ecosystem is expanding and global influence is rising, the Vice-President said communicators will play a defining role in bridging divides and fostering informed citizenship. He reiterated his appeal to media houses to dedicate space to positive stories of economic development, innovation and national progress. Balanced journalism, he said, must illuminate achievements alongside challenges. Addressing students of Advertisement and Public Relations, he emphasised that creativity should be used as a catalyst for transformation with integrity and purpose.

Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan graced the 57th Convocation of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi today.



Addressing the graduates, the Vice President said that journalism and mass communication will play a key role in the country’s journey… pic.twitter.com/lfSSwlJyBE — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) February 27, 2026

In his concluding remarks, the Vice-President stated that while technology and platforms will continue to evolve, the core values of journalism, accuracy, fairness and accountability, must remain non-negotiable. He exhorted the graduating students to remain steadfast in their commitment to truth, stating, “You take the truth in your heart and no one can beat you.” He expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully towards building an informed, resilient and Viksit Bharat.

The Vice President also laid the foundation stone for the new academic block and hostel of IIMC, New Delhi. He expressed hope that new facilities would strengthen digital labs, AI-based learning, data journalism and modern studios, enabling students to drive innovation rather than merely follow it.

The convocation ceremony was attended by the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology and Chancellor of IIMC, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; Vice Chancellor of IIMC, Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur; Chairman, IIMC Society, Shri Raghavan Jagannathan; senior faculty members, officials of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and families of the graduating students .