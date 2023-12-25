इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2023 12:35:16      انڈین آواز

Pope Francis Calls for End of Gaza War and Release of Israeli Hostages

The Pope has called for an end to the war in Gaza and for the freeing of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. In his traditional Christmas Day message, Pope Francis also called for more aid to Gaza in order to solve a desperate humanitarian situation.

Speaking to thousands of worshipers at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, the Pope lamented violence against Israelis and Palestinians. He called for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid.

Israel said that 132 people are still being held hostage in Gaza.

