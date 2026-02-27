Afghan Taliban regime seeks dialogue after border clash with Pakistan

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 11:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

“We still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue,” says Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid



AMN NEWS DESK

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan on Friday said it wanted dialogue to resolve its conflict with neighbouring Pakistan following deadly fighting.

“We have repeatedly emphasised a peaceful solution, and still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue,” Taliban regime spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a news conference.

EARLIER Pakistan declared an open war against Afghanistan after the Taliban administration said that its forces killed and captured several Pakistani soldiers during a cross-border offensive. In a social media post, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s patience has reached its limit and Now it is open war between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes targeting Afghan cities, including Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, after a fresh round of clashes between the two sides. Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the Pakistani strikes but said there were no casualties. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the military action as a befitting response, saying Pakistan’s armed forces acted after Afghan forces allegedly attacked Pakistani border troops.

Pakistan retaliated with full force after the Afghan Taliban fighters resorted to unprovoked firing along multiple sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur on Thursday night.

In their retaliatory attacks, Pakistan’s armed forces destroyed several key Afghan Taliban posts, while the PAF conducted strikes in Kandahar, Kabul, and Paktia.

Sharing operational details, the ISPR DG said that 274 personnel of the Taliban regime and members of affiliate terror groups were killed, while more than 400 were injured during the operation.

Meanwhile Afghanistan said it carried out retaliatory airstrikes against military targets in Pakistan today, escalating tensions between the two neighbours. Russian news agency TASS reported that Afghan armed forces struck a nuclear facility and a military base in the Kakul village near Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It said, hundreds of dead and injured have been taken to a hospital in Islamabad. The Pakistan Military Academy is located in Kakul. The Afghan Defence Ministry said that today in response to the attacks by Pakistan, it conducted airstrikes on several military targets in the Pakistani capital and other locations. Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said the Afghan Air Force struck installations in Islamabad, Nowshera, Jamrud and Abbottabad this morning, targeting camps, cantonments and military colonies.

The Afghan Ministry of National Defence claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed during a four hour border battle and said two bases and 19 posts were destroyed. The strikes followed Pakistani air raids on Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.