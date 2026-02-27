Developed countries are eager to sign trade deals with India, says PM

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 11:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has identified its strength and capabilities in the last 11 years, and his government is working tirelessly to realise them. Addressing an event organised in New Delhi, Mr Modi said countries are coming forward to finalise trade deals with India.

Mr Modi highlighted that developed countries are eager to sign trade deals with India because a confident India is rising beyond doubt and despair. He said India used to ape the West and seek Western validation, which is no longer the case. Mr Modi said even after Independence, the country could not come out of this mindset. The Prime Minister stressed that India is no longer under policy paralysis. He said the government is working tirelessly to build robust manufacturing capabilities.

Prime Minister said that every move India makes is closely watched and analysed across the world today. He added that the AI Summit is a clear example of this. He criticised Congress, alleging that the AI Summit was a moment of pride for the whole of India, but the oldest party of the country ruined the festivities. Mr Modi pointed out that India’s Digital Public Infrastructure has today become a subject of global discussion. He elaborated that nation-building never happens through short-term thinking. He said it is shaped by a long-term vision, patience and timely decisions.