Israeli Army Clarifies Gaza Hospital Strike Targeted Hamas Surveillance Camera Monitoring IDF Troops

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Israeli army clarified that the double strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital was actually targeted at a camera positioned by Hamas to observe the activities of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) troops. However, the Israeli military offered no evidence to support its claim. The attack killed at least 20 people, including five journalists and several health workers.

This hospital has been the last partially functional medical facility in southern Gaza. As per the Israeli military chief, Eyal Zamir, six of the fatalities were militants with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including one who took part in a deadly Hamas-led surprise attack on October 7, 2023. Prime Minister Netanyahu also regrets the tragic mishap that occurred.

