INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Kuwait Hold Seventh Round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Kuwait held the seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, where the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and explored ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership across multiple sectors.  The consultations were co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem Mahajan, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs of Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, yesterday.

In a statement, the MEA said that both sides agreed to continue working closely on implementing the roadmap drawn up under the guidance of their leadership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait in December 2024. It was also decided to hold meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the earliest on mutually convenient dates. The next round of Foreign Office Consultations will take place in Kuwait.

