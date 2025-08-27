India, South Africa Hold 5th Joint Working Group Meeting on Agriculture

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and South Africa held the 5th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Agriculture virtually yesterday. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The key areas of discussion included knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, capacity building, and market access issues.

During the discussions, both sides also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Agricultural Research Council of South Africa. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfares Ajeet Kumar Sahu and Thapsana Molepo, who is the Acting Director of International Trade Promotion of South Africa.