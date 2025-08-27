Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, South Africa Hold 5th Joint Working Group Meeting on Agriculture

Aug 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and South Africa held the 5th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Agriculture virtually yesterday. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The key areas of discussion included knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, capacity building, and market access issues.

During the discussions, both sides also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Agricultural Research Council of South Africa. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfares Ajeet Kumar Sahu and Thapsana Molepo, who is the Acting Director of International Trade Promotion of South Africa. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi’s Tokyo Visit Set to Boost India-Japan Strategic Partnership

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General welcomes UNGA’s decision to establish two new AI mechanisms

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Army Clarifies Gaza Hospital Strike Targeted Hamas Surveillance Camera Monitoring IDF Troops

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

J&K: Landslide near Vaishno Devi claim several lives; Relief Operation Continue

27 August 2025 4:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi’s Tokyo Visit Set to Boost India-Japan Strategic Partnership

27 August 2025 3:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Accelerates Green Mobility with Strong EV Push

27 August 2025 3:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General welcomes UNGA’s decision to establish two new AI mechanisms

27 August 2025 3:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!