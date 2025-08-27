UN Secretary-General welcomes UNGA’s decision to establish two new AI mechanisms

AMN/ WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the UNGA’s decision to establish two new AI mechanisms, which aim to promote international cooperation on the governance of AI. The two mechanisms are the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

The former will serve as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policymaking, and the latter will provide an inclusive platform to discuss the critical issues concerning AI. This path-breaking milestone underlines Member States’ commitment to build on the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact for the Future in September 2024.