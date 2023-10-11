इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 05:01:45      انڈین آواز

Israel intensifies air raid at Gaza Strip; strikes more than 2200 Hamas targets

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is escalating. Israel claimed that it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas yesterday. It also said that a number of Israeli fighter jets struck more than 2294 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip as of now and reportedly killed two high-ranking Hamas officials. According to different media reports, the conflict has claimed over 2100 lives on both sides as the fighting against Hamas raged on. The death toll in Israel alone has reached 1,200, while more than 900 people have been killed in Gaza since the terrorists launched a surprise attack. The death toll includes 14 US citizens.

Meanwhile, The United States has rushed aid to Israel as the US military equipment arrived in Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will air dash to Israel today. He will meet with senior Israeli leaders tomorrow. Mr. Blinken will also head to Jordan later to meet with senior officials there. US President Joe Biden has reiterated support for Israel and called the Hamas attack an act of sheer evil. He also issued a warning to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the situation.

In the meantime, the  European Union reversed an earlier announcement that the bloc was “immediately” suspending development aid for Palestinian authorities. The Bloc said it would urgently review such assistance in the wake of the attacks on Israel by Hamas to make sure no money was misused.

However, the  EU’s chief diplomat Borrell, said that the overwhelming majority of EU states were in favour of continued support to Tel Aviv.  

Mr. Borrell also added that some of Israel’s actions in response to the Hamas attack at the weekend breached international law. This statement came at a time when the United Nations has already said that cutting water, electricity and food to a mass of civilian people is against international law. However, some EU states have decided to suspend their national contributions. Denmark and Sweden announced they were suspending Palestinian development aid but maintaining humanitarian assistance. 

