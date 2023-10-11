In Kashmir, President Murmu urges youth to adopt path of development for holistic growth of nation

PRESIDENT OF INDIA GRACES THE 20TH CONVOCATION OF UNIVERSITY OF KASHMIR

AMN / WEB DESK

President, Draupadi Murmu today urged the youth to adopt the path of development and discipline for the holistic growth of the nation. She was addressing the 20th Convocation of the University of Kashmir. The President presented medals and degrees to the scholars of the varsity.

She said that it was a matter of pride that around 55 percent of enrolled students in Kashmir University were girls.

Mrs Murmu said that sustainable developmental education is a priority in a place like Jammu and Kashmir as it rests in the Himalayan ecosystem. The President said that education in a peaceful environment works wonders for the development of the nation. She said that like other parts of the country, Kashmir has produced several personalities of eminence in the educational field who have contributed tremendously to the growth and development of the country.

Congratulating the scholars on their achievement, the President said that apart from academics, the youth of the country must take up social services for the greater good of the country in general and humanity in particular. Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, in his address, welcomed the President on her maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it was a proud moment for UT that girl students were in the majority to receive the gold medals today. He urged the students to display their skill set in the field now and said that they will be an important part of the country’s successful journey in the next 25 years.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Neelofer Khan, delivered the welcome address on the occasion and also gave a detailed account of the University’s functioning and academic achievements. Earlier, the President visited the Army’s 15 Corps Headquarters in Srinagar where she laid a wreath at the War Memorial. She was accorded guard of honour at the technical airport in Srinagar on her maiden 2-day visit to the UT.