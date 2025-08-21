Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza, Strikes 10,000 Terror Targets

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced yesterday that since the renewal of ground operations of the IDF troops in Gaza, there has been an elimination of 2000 terrorists, strikes on approximately 10,000 terror targets and establishment of control corridors to create conditions to intensify pressure on Hamas.

In a post on X, the IDF said that operational control of over approximately 75% of Gaza, thereby striking Hamas’ capabilities and terrorist infrastructure, degrading its chain of command, and adding 5 IDF Divisions to expand operations.