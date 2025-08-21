Pakistan, Bangladesh to Sign Four MoUs During Jam Kamal Khan’s Dhaka Visit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan reached Bangladesh on Wednesday night for a four-day official visit, scheduled from August 21 to 24, 2025. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, reports Bangladesh Sanghbad Sangstha (BSS). Current trade prospects and future cooperation opportunities between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be at the core of the talks, said a Bangladesh Commerce Ministry press release on Thursday.

Jam Kamal Khan will stay in Bangladesh till the 24th of August. During the visit, four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, which will help boost trade cooperation between the two nations, said the release. He will also hold meetings with top government representatives as well as leaders of business associations. In addition, as part of his program, he will visit Chattogram Port, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, and a steel factory, said the release.

Moreover, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will arrive in Dhaka on the 23rd of August for a two-day visit in the first bilateral visit of any Pakistani Foreign Minister in the past three decades.

Ishaq Dar will hold a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, on the second day of his visit. Since the political changeover in Bangladesh following the student-people’s mass uprising on the 5th August 2024, Pakistan has been emphasising the activation of bilateral engagements at various levels. Earlier in April this year, Pakistan’s foreign secretary, Amna Baloch, visited Dhaka to revitalise the two-decade-long cold relations between Dhaka and Islamabad.