Pakistan SC approves bail pleas of Imran Khan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Supreme Court of Pakistan today approved bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases linked to the May 9, 2023 violence.

The ruling came during the hearing of multiple cases registered against Cricketer-turned-politician after the 2023 nationwide protests and attacks on government and military installations.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, along with Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the petitions. The bench had been reconstituted to take up the bail pleas. However, despite the relief, Khan’s release is unlikely soon. He has been in prison. since 2023, serving a sentence in a case related to state gifts, and is also serving a sentence in the 190 million pound case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a social media post welcomed the Supreme Court decision, calling it a victory for Imran Khan.