Iraqi PM Mahdi declares 3-days national mourning

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has declared three days of national mourning for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and others killed in the US airstrike in Baghdad.

In a statement, his office said, Prime Minister and Commander in Chief Adil Abdul Mahdi orders the declaration of national mourning for the souls of the martyrs for three days as of Saturday.

Amidst heightened tension between Washington and Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the end of US presence has begun in the West Asia region.