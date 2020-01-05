US: Trump warns Iran says will hit harder if Tehran retaliates

AMN

US President Donald Trump today warned Iran that the US will hit the Islamic Republic harder than ever before if Tehran retaliates to the killing of top military Commander Qasem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad. Mr Trump said this in a past midnight tweet amid remarks of retaliation coming from Tehran.

Earlier, he had warned yesterday that the US will target 52 sites in Iran some of which are at a very high level and important to Iran if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.

Soleimani’s killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US. Soleimani was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran behind the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mr Khamenei has vowed revenge against the killing of his General.