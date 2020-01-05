2 missiles hit high-security Green Zone in Baghdad housing US Embassy

WEB DESK

A day after US drone strike killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander General Qasem Soleimani. Two missiles hit the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad last evening.

Several reports suggested that the twin blasts took place in the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is based.

The Iraqi military said one projectile hit inside the zone, while another landed close to the enclave. Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops. A pair of Katyusha rockets then struck the Al-Balad Air Force Base hosting US troops in the north of the capital.

Surveillance drones were sent above the base to locate the source of the rockets. The US now fears a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq. US embassy in Baghdad has urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately over a fear of fallout from the strike.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed the need for de-escalation. After meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels, Borrell said he has urged Zarif to maintain the landmark nuclear accord negotiated between Iran and the UN Security Council permanent members — Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States — plus Germany.

Meanwhile, protests were held in Washington, New York and some other US cities against the possibilities of war with Iran.