FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2020 05:37:13      انڈین آواز
Ad

Protests in Washington, New York against possibilities of war with Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By
ANTI WAR PROTEST IN US

WEB DESK

Hundreds of protesters chanting slogan “No war on Iran” rallied Saturday in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities after the assassination of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. drone strike.

Organizers said demonstrations were convened in 70 U.S. cities to denounce the killing of General Qassem Soleimani early Friday in Baghdad on orders from President Donald Trump. The attack has prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East.

Outside the White House, people gathered as part of a wave of rallies called by left-leaning organizations. They raised slogans including, “No justice, no peace, U.S. out of the Middle East.”

“We will not allow our country to be led into another reckless war,” one speaker outside the White House said.

Antiwar activists demonstrate outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Jan. 4, 2020.
The protesters later headed toward the Trump International Hotel, which is just down the street from the presidential mansion.

“Need a distraction? Start of a war,” read a sign held by a protester.

Trump faces trial in the Senate following his impeachment by the House of Representatives in the Ukraine scandal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan today announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket. Irfan, who has been ...

India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow, AIR to broadcast live commentary

Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 Internatio ...

Football ISL; Time running out for Kerala, Hyderabad

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad  and Kerala Blasters  will be desperate to add a win to their kitty as they fa ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!