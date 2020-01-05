Protests in Washington, New York against possibilities of war with Iran



ANTI WAR PROTEST IN US

WEB DESK

Hundreds of protesters chanting slogan “No war on Iran” rallied Saturday in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities after the assassination of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. drone strike.

Organizers said demonstrations were convened in 70 U.S. cities to denounce the killing of General Qassem Soleimani early Friday in Baghdad on orders from President Donald Trump. The attack has prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East.

Outside the White House, people gathered as part of a wave of rallies called by left-leaning organizations. They raised slogans including, “No justice, no peace, U.S. out of the Middle East.”

“We will not allow our country to be led into another reckless war,” one speaker outside the White House said.

Antiwar activists demonstrate outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, Jan. 4, 2020.

The protesters later headed toward the Trump International Hotel, which is just down the street from the presidential mansion.

“Need a distraction? Start of a war,” read a sign held by a protester.

Trump faces trial in the Senate following his impeachment by the House of Representatives in the Ukraine scandal.

Anti war protest in Los Angeles #NoWarOnIran pic.twitter.com/SYYsMQEe7l — Diane Williams (@dianeddabs) January 5, 2020