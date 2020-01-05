Saudi King assures Iraqi President of Kingdom’s keenness for regional stability

WEB DESK

Saudi King Salman has telephoned Iraqi President Dr Barham Salih and assured him of the Kingdom’s keenness for regional stability.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Saudi King stressed upon the importance of staying calm and defusing the crisis in the region, in addition to taking all measures to reduce tension.

In another call, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia called Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The Crown Prince reviewed with the Iraqi PM the latest developments in the region, affirming the Kingdom’s keenness on the security and stability of Iraq. He emphasized the need to make efforts to calm the situation and de-escalate tensions in the region.

For his part, the Iraqi PM expressed his deep appreciation of the Crown Prince and the Kingdom for its interest in the security and stability of Iraq.