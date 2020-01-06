FreeCurrencyRates.com

06 Jan 2020
Iran not to abide by any of restrictions imposed by 2015 nuclear deal

WEB DESK

Iran has declared that it will no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran said, it will no longer observe limitations on its capacity for enrichment, the level of enrichment, the stock of enriched material, or research and development.

Under the 2015 accord, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions. The announcement followed a meeting of the Iranian cabinet in Tehran. Tensions have been high over the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US in Baghdad. Hundreds of thousands turned out in Iran yesterday to give Soleimani a hero’s welcome ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has invited Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to visit Brussels to discuss both the nuclear deal and how to defuse the crisis over the Soleimani assassination.Earlier, Iraqi Parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for foreign troops to leave the country after the general’s killing in a drone strike at Baghdad airport on Friday.

