Trump warns Iran, Iraq of ‘major retaliation’

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of major retaliation if Tehran carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani and hinted at striking its cultural sites.

Trump was talking to reporters on board Air Force One on his way to the White House after spending his Christmas and New Year vacation.

He threatened severe sanctions against Iraq also after its parliament called on US troops to leave the country. Trump told reporters that US have a very extraordinarily expensive air base in Iraq and it cost billions of dollars to build. He said US will not leave Iraq unless they pay back for it.

Trump’s statement came hours after Iran announced it will no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 landmark nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Trump spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The White House said two leaders discussed the current situation in Iraq and Iran and reaffirmed the close alliance between the two countries.