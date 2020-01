AMN

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Ambassadors will meet in Brussels today amid ongoing Middle East tensions, three days after the US killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. A NATO official said, the North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Germany, France and the UK called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East as Iranian officials threatened US troops from the country and the Iraqi Parliament voted to remove US troops from Iraq.