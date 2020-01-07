FreeCurrencyRates.com

07 Jan 2020
Iran Supreme Leader Weeps At Prayer For General Killed By US

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to cry as he prayed over the flag-draped coffins containing the remains of Soleimani and five other “martyrs” killed in the strike.

A special mourning ceremony was held for the late commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in the holy city of Qom by circumambulating the body of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani around Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) holy shrine.

Different political and religious figures attended the ceremony, including Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani, and Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani.

Later, the funeral procession of Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions started in the city of Qom.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message showcased a huge number of people attending General Soleimani’s funeral procession.

“Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region?” he asked Trump.

“And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?” he added.

“End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun,” he noted.

Millions of Iranians bade farewell and paid their last respect to Lieutenant-General Soleimani, the hero of liberating the Middle East from the vice and wickedness of the US-made terror groups, including Daesh (ISIS).

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran’s IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on Friday morning upon order of the US President.

