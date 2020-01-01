FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iraqi PM calls for end to US Embassy siege after strikes on Shiite militia

WEB DESK

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi urged protesters yesterday to end the violent siege of the American embassy in Baghdad which was triggered by a deadly US strike on a Shiite militia.

Dozens of protesters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, smashing the main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire. The US Ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from the Embassy.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Embassy shortly after funerals were held for fighters of Kataib Hezbollah militia killed in Sunday night strikes that the Pentagon launched in response on a rocket attack on a Kirkuk base.

The State Department denied reports that the Embassy had been breached, adding all personnel were secure.

