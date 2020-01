WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump says he will sign the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House on 15th of this month.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said that he will travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks on other sticking points in the US-China trade relationship that remain to be worked out.

In the first-step agreement announced earlier in December, the United States agreed to reduce tariffs and China agreed to buy larger quantities of US farm products.