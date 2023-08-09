Iran seeks more information about decades-old killing of Iranian diplomats in 1998

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran has sought more information from the Taliban regime in Afghanistan about the decades-old killing of Iranian diplomats. The Iranian Foreign Ministry termed the 1998 attack as bitter and unforgettable, reported the Khaama News Agency. The incident claimed the lives of eight Iranian diplomats and a journalist in Mazar-i-Sharif on the 8th of August in 1998. Iran has declared the 8th of August as National Reporter Day as on this day the Taliban stormed the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-sharif. Iran also accused the Taliban of being responsible for the deaths following the attack, but the Taliban had denied the allegation saying renegade forces had killed the Iranians. The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement came at a time when its official delegation is on a visit to Kabul to discuss with the Taliban various issues including water rights.