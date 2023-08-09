इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2023 04:46:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran seeks more information about decades-old killing of Iranian diplomats in 1998

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran has sought more information from the Taliban regime in Afghanistan about the decades-old killing of Iranian diplomats. The Iranian Foreign Ministry termed the 1998 attack as bitter and unforgettable, reported the Khaama News Agency. The incident claimed the lives of eight Iranian diplomats and a journalist in Mazar-i-Sharif on the 8th of August in 1998. Iran has declared the 8th of August as National Reporter Day as on this day the Taliban stormed the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-sharif. Iran also accused the Taliban of being responsible for the deaths following the attack, but the Taliban had denied the allegation saying renegade forces had killed the Iranians. The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement came at a time when its official delegation is on a visit to Kabul to discuss with the Taliban various issues including water rights.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart