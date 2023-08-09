Eight Amazon nations agree to list of unified environmental policies and measures to bolster regional cooperation

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight Amazon nations have agreed to a list of unified environmental policies and measures to bolster regional cooperation. Delegates from the countries met in the Brazilian city of Belém yesterday for a two-day summit on the issue. These are the eight countries that share the Amazon basin, namely Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. They have agreed to launch an alliance to protect the Amazon, and to combat deforestation. However, the eight countries failed to agree on a common goal for ending deforestation. Instead, the countries will be left to pursue their individual deforestation goals.

The summit brought together the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) for the first time in 14 years. The joint statement, named the Belém declaration, said the new alliance would aim to prevent the Amazon from reaching a point of no return. It also included commitments to enhance co-operation on issues like water management, health, sustainable development and common negotiating positions at global climate summits. Leaders in the summit also challenged developed countries to do more to stop the enormous destruction of the world’s largest rainforest.



Earlier, Ahead of the summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had called for a common goal of ending deforestation by 2030, a policy his own government has already adopted. Meanwhile, The two-day summit opened on the same day the European Union’s climate observatory confirmed that July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. The summit is also being seen as a dress rehearsal for the 2025 United Nations climate talks, which Belem will host.