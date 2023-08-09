Two killed as severe storms rip through eastern US

AMN WEB DESK

At least two people died and thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern US. More than 1.1 million homes and businesses have lost power.

The National Weather Service statement warned that there is a significant threat of damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.

The storms’ spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. The National Weather Service said more than 29.5 million people were under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service says being killed by lightning is rare – only about 20 people on average are killed by lightning strikes annually in the US.

Tornado watches and warnings were posted across 10 states but only one tornado was confirmed in upstate New York.