इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2023 01:26:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Two killed as severe storms rip through eastern US

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN WEB DESK

 At least two people died and thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern US. More than 1.1 million homes and businesses have lost power. 

The National Weather Service statement warned that there is a significant threat of damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.

The storms’ spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. The National Weather Service said more than 29.5 million people were under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service says being killed by lightning is rare – only about 20 people on average are killed by lightning strikes annually in the US.

Tornado watches and warnings were posted across 10 states but only one tornado was confirmed in upstate New York.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart