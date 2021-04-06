IPL 2021 to begin on April 9

AMN

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 is all set to begin on 9th April. The opening match will be played between the defending champion Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The Final Match will be Played on 30th May 2021 in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the BCCI announced the schedule for this edition on 7th March. The matches will be played at six venues across the country in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The BCCI has created bio-bubbles for the tournament to be held due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. In the first leg of the tournament matches will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The matches to be played without spectators due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.