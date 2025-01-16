Investment proposals of Rs 32,500 cr received in RIC, Shahdol, MP

By Vinit Wahi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced the allocation of 400 acres of land to 102 industrial units at the Regional Industry Conclave in Shahdol. This move is expected to generate investment proposals worth Rs 32,500 crores and create employment opportunities for 30,000 people.

During the conclave, he performed the virtual groundbreaking and inauguration of industrial units through a single-click process. He also laid the foundation stone for the Industrial Park at Gohparu (Diapiper) and inaugurated the building of the Sub-Tehsil Office in Channaudi, tehsil Jaitpur.The CM released a booklet titled “Invest Shahdol,” focusing on industrial development in Shahdol.

Dr. Yadav emphasized that the state government aims to create a favorable environment for industrial development in every region. He expressed his commitment to doubling the state’s GDP in the next five years. He expressed his dedication to working as the “Chief Servant” rather than the Chief Minister, prioritizing the development and welfare of the people.

Other notable announcements made by Dr. Yadav include the commencement of B.Tech courses in Computer Science and Drone Technology at the University Institute of Technology in Shahdol, and the construction of a bypass in Anuppur city.