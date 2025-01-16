FINAL TRADE Jan 16:  Sensex up for 3rd day, gains 319 pts; Nifty at 23,312; banks shine

AMN / BIZ DESK

Benchmark domestic equity indices today continued their positive momentum amid favourable global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, advanced 319 points, to close at 77,043. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 added 99 points, to settle at 23,312. Both the indices gained 0.42 per cent each. The broader market indices at BSE outperformed the equity market. The Mid-Cap index rose over 0.9 percent and the Small-Cap index surged more than 1.4 percent.

The 30-share Sensex added 318.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 77,042.82. The index traded in a range of 77,319.50 to 76,895.51 today.

The NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,311.80, with gains of 98.60 points, or 0.42 per cent. Nifty50 reached its day’s high of 23,391.65, while the day’s low was quoted at 23,272.05.

Thirty-three out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended in the green, with gains led by HDFC Life, Bharat Electronics, Shriram Finance, SBI Life, and Adani Ports, rising up to 7.99 per cent.

Conversely, 17 constituent stocks ended in the red, with losses extending up to 2.90 per cent, led by Trent, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Consumer, HCL Tech, and Infosys.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher by over 1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the fear index, which gauges market volatility, ended 1.35 per cent higher at 15.17 points.

Banking shares stole the show among the sectoral markets with Nifty PSU Bank ending higher by 2.55 percent, with gains led by Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Bank. This was followed by Bank Nifty rising by 1.08 per cent and Nifty Private Bank Index rising by 0.91 per cent.

Among others, Nifty Financial Services, Metal, and OMCs indices ended higher by up to 2.06 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma, and Consumer Durables were among the sectoral indices that ended in red with losses extending up to 0.56 per cent on Thursday.