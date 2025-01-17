PM inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, pins hope on 8-fold growth in EV sales

India’s automobile sector witnessing unprecedented transformation: PM

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed hope that India’s electric vehicle (EV) sales was expected to grow eight-fold by the end of this decade, creating opportunities for global and domestic manufacturers in the country’s mobility sector.

PM Modi today inaugurated the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which is being touted as the second-largest auto sector expo in the world this year. Addressing the meeting, he urged investors to go ahead with the “Make in India, Make for the World” strategy. “India is a good destination for investors dreaming of growth in the mobility sector. The government is with you,” he said. The expo is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products, and technologies. In the last four years, FDI in the auto sector was to the tune of $36 billion, which Modi said is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Mr Modi said that the journey of Viksit Bharat will witness unprecedented transformation and exponential growth in the mobility sector. He highlighted that the country’s auto industry witnessed 12 per cent annual growth last year. Mr Modi added that the strength of the Make in India initiative fuels the growth prospects of the country’s auto industry.

The Prime Minister further underlined that India is going to become the world’s most competitive logistic nation with its new National Logistic Policy. He said ease of travel is a top priority for the government today. Mr. Modi also pointed out that India is focusing on the development of Green Technology, Electric Vehicle, Hydrogen Fuel and Biofuels. He emphasized that the country stands as an outstanding destination for every investor looking to shape their future in the mobility sector.

Prime Minister Modi said India is currently the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third-largest passenger vehicle market. Stressing the significant role of the Make in India initiative in the growth potential of India’s auto industry, Mr Modi remarked that the PLI schemes had given new momentum to the Make in India campaign, aiding sales of over two lakh 25 thousand crore rupees. He emphasized that this scheme has created more than 1.5 lakh direct jobs in the sector. The Prime Minister emphasized that in the last four years alone, the auto sector has attracted over 36 billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment. Recollecting his vision of the Seven Cs for mobility solutions – Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge, the Prime Minister emphasized that the focus on green mobility is part of this vision.

Emphasising the rapid growth of electric mobility in India over the past few years, Mr Modi remarked that the sale of electric vehicles has increased 640 times in the past decade. He noted that over 16.80 lakh electric vehicles were sold last year.

Underscoring the expansion of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this year, Mr Modi noted that more than 800 exhibitors participated and over 1.5 lakh people visited the expo last year.

Prime Minister also reviewed the pavilions showcasing innovations and advancements in the automotive and mobility sector at the expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has become the world’s second-largest event in automobile and related trade. He added that India has become the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers and tractors.

Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the global expo is showcasing the latest advancements in India’s automobile industry. He said the government is committed to making India self-reliant in the auto sector.

The Expo offers a unique platform to showcase innovations in the automotive and mobility sectors. During the six-day expo, over five thousand international participants and eight hundred exhibitors will showcase their products. The theme of Bharat Mobility Global Expo is Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain. This vision aims to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector, emphasizing sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements. The Expo also aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella. Entry to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is free for all visitors from the 19th to the 22nd of January.