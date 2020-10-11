Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far

AMN

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh has said that so far, interview for jobs has been abolished in 23 States and eight Union Territories of India. He said, this is a follow up to the abolition of interview for Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group-C posts in the Central Government ever since 2016.

Dr Singh said, in the past, there had been complaints, grievances and allegations about marks in interviews being manipulated to help certain favoured candidates. He said, the abolition of interview and considering only the written test marks as merit for selection, offers an equal level-playing field to all the candidates.

The Minister said, several states have also reported heavy savings on the State Exchequer because quite a substantial expenditure was being incurred in conducting interviews of candidates whose number often ran in thousands and the interview process continued for several days together.