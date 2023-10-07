इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 11:01:35      انڈین آواز

Inter-Ministerial Committee to visit Sikkim from to assess damages due to flash flood

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra today chaired a meeting with Sikkim chief secretary, departments, Army, ITBP, BRO, NHIDCL and NHPC at Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Mishra said that the central government is closely monitoring the situation in Sikkim and all necessary assistance for the state is being provided. He said that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister are in constant touch with Sikkim Chief Minster.

He informed that the central government has constituted an inter-ministerial committee comprising senior officers from five ministries, agriculture, road transport & highways, Jal Shakti, energy, and finance. The committee will visit Sikkim from tomorrow to take stock of the ground situation, assess damages, and provide assistance.

Mr Mishra informed that the central government has granted an advance sanction of the allocated budget for NDRF and SDRF for 2023-24 to enable the state to carry out immediate rescue, relief, and restoration.

He assured that the central government will leave no stone unturned to restore normalcy in Sikkim. He urged state government officials to prepare short-term and long-term plans to effectively rebuild infrastructure.

Earlier, Sikkim chief secretary VB Pathak briefed Mr Mishra about the sequence of events leading to the disaster, consequent damages and relief work.

Mr Mishra earlier met Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan, Gangtok and assured all support from the central government to overcome the crisis.

