3 people including two Indian trainee pilots die in plane crash in Canada

Published On:

Three people including two Indian trainee pilots died in a plane crash in Canada yesterday. Both the pilots, Abhay Gadroo and Yash Vijay Ramugade were from Mumbai. The small plane, a twin-engined light aircraft reportedly crashed into trees and bushes near the local airport in the city of Chilliwack near Vancouver. Local authorities rushed to the crash site immediately after the information of the tragedy was received. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident. According to the officials, there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police yesterday said that it was notifying the next of kin of the deceased.

