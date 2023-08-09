INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand arrive at Dubai for a bilateral exercise with UAE Navy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two Indian Navy ships, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand, arrived at Port Rashid in Dubai on Wednesday for a bilateral exercise with the UAE Navy. The exercise, which will be held from August 8 to 11, aims to share best practices and increase synergies between the two navies.

Under Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty’s command, the ships will engage in professional interactions with the UAE Naval Force, focusing on maritime operations. ‘Zayed Talwar,’ a bilateral exercise, is scheduled to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies, contributing to regional security.

Led by Captains Ashok Rao and Pramod G Thomas, INS Visakhapatnam, and INS Trikand showcase advanced maritime capabilities. This visit underscores growing diplomatic collaboration between the Indian and UAE navies.