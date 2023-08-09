इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2023 10:51:59      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh Floods have brought much of Chittogram division to a standstill

Due to incessant rain for the past seven days and the onrush of water from hilly areas of India and Myanmar, almost the entire Chattogram Division of Bangladesh is grappling with floods.

Bangladesh government on Tuesday deployed the army to deal with the havoc wreaked by flood in the country’s largest division, which is home to 3 crore people.

According to government authorities, at least 10 people have died in landslides, drowning, and snake bites in the division in the last 24 hours. 
Thousands are left without access to safe drinking water, power, and mobile networks and around 35000 people are sheltering in educational institutions and government facilities, said officials on duty. 

Many rivers overflowed and cut off road communication with Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, and Dhaka, leaving many tourists halfway through since early Wednesday.

