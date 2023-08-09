Poland starts sending troops to border to curb entry of illegal migrants

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid rising threats from Belarus and Wagner fighters, Poland has started sending troops to the border to reinforce its control and curb entry of illegal migrants. Poland today said that it is sending two thousand soldiers to its border with Belarus to stem illegal crossings and maintain stability. According to reports, Poland has seen an increased inflow of Middle Eastern and African migrants trying to enter the country illegally through Poland. Warsaw has been accusing Belarus of sending illegal migrants to Poland to foment instability.