41 migrants dead due to shipwreck in central Mediterranean, four survivors reach Italy

AMN/ WEB DESK

As many as 41 migrants died in the central Mediterranean last week due to a shipwreck but the fatalities came to light only today after some of the survivors reached the Italian island of Lampedusa. According to the Ansa news agency, four people who survived the shipwreck informed that the boat was carrying 45 people including three children. The boat was transporting migrants to Italy from Tunisia’s Sfax. The four survivors including three men and a woman were rescued by a cargo ship and then transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel.