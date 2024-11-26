The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

Nov 26, 2024

Staff Reporter

India’s economic outlook is cautiously optimistic, with agriculture expected to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, higher minimum support prices, and adequate input supply.

According to the finance ministry’s October review, inflation is projected to align with central bank targets, influenced by price trends in edible oils, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes. Food inflation is also expected to ease due to the likely bumper kharif harvest.

The review highlighted India’s economic resilience in October, with steady demand growth and strong manufacturing and service sector activity. Employment is also expanding, with increases in manufacturing jobs and youth entering organized sectors. The finance ministry noted that concerns about slowing earnings, high valuations, geopolitical tensions, and developments in China led Foreign Portfolio Investors to withdraw funds from Indian equities in October. It also pointed to continued upward pressure on the trade deficit, driven by faster import growth, and rising commodity prices, particularly for industrial inputs and metals, contributing to imported inflation and a higher import bill.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI: Internationalisation of UPI is progressing rapidly as India emerges world leader in digital technologies

Nov 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Social security of labourers crucial to growth of real estate: Piyush Goyal

Nov 25, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves PAN 2.0 project worth ₹1,435 cr to transform taxpayer registration

Nov 25, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Death toll rises to 5 in Sambhal violence, JIH demands judicial probe into killing of Muslim youths in police firing

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI: Internationalisation of UPI is progressing rapidly as India emerges world leader in digital technologies

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar, French counterpart discuss Indo-Pacific, Ukraine & global issues

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment