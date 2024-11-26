The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI: Internationalisation of UPI is progressing rapidly as India emerges world leader in digital technologies

Nov 26, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Internationalisation of unified payments interface (UPI) is progressing rapidly, as India emerges as a world leader in leveraging digital technologies for transformative change, says RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra

The UPI hit a milestone of 16.6 billion transactions in a month in October, with improvements in its capabilities, including successful instant debit reversals at 86 percent.

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said, India’s UPI, an open-ended system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application of any participating bank, is propelling inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions seamlessly.

According to Mr Patra, innovations in the digital credit landscape, such as Account Aggregators, OCEN, and financial services on ONDC, have also contributed to productivity gains.  Around 40 per cent of the rural population and 78 percent of the 20-30 years age group in the overall population use the internet in India.

Approximately one-third of households engage in online purchases of consumables and services, one-fourth in buying consumer durables, and nearly one-tenth in food purchases.

Mr Patra said, India is uniquely positioned to unlock new growth avenues and optimise existing ones with its digital public infrastructure (DPI), a vibrant information technology (IT) sector, and a burgeoning youth population.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

Nov 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Social security of labourers crucial to growth of real estate: Piyush Goyal

Nov 25, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves PAN 2.0 project worth ₹1,435 cr to transform taxpayer registration

Nov 25, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Death toll rises to 5 in Sambhal violence, JIH demands judicial probe into killing of Muslim youths in police firing

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI: Internationalisation of UPI is progressing rapidly as India emerges world leader in digital technologies

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar, French counterpart discuss Indo-Pacific, Ukraine & global issues

26 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment