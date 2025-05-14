Asian markets show a mixed trend

Major Asian markets displayed mixed trend today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced over 2.3 percent, South Korea’s Kospi Index rose over 1.2 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index increased more than 0.8 percent. Conversely, Singapore’s Strait Times Index slipped 0.26 percent and Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.14 percent. Major European indices were trading mixed in the intraday trade. France’s CAC 40 as well as Germany’s DAX fell over 0.3 percent, while London’s FTSE were also trading nearly flat.

