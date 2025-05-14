Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Asian markets show a mixed trend

May 15, 2025

Major Asian markets displayed mixed trend today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced over 2.3 percent, South Korea’s Kospi Index rose over 1.2 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index increased more than 0.8 percent. Conversely, Singapore’s Strait Times Index slipped 0.26 percent and Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.14 percent. Major European indices were trading mixed in the intraday trade. France’s CAC 40 as well as Germany’s DAX fell over 0.3 percent, while London’s FTSE were also trading nearly flat.

