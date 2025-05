AMN

In the Indian Bullion Market, 24 Karat Gold was trading over 0.9 percent down at 93,170 rupees per 10 grams, while Silver 999 Fine was also trading over 1.3 percent down at 95,590 rupees per kilogram a short while ago.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for the June contract was trading over 0.8 percent down at 92,878 rupees per 10 grams, while Silver for the July contract was also trading 1.36 percent down at 95,450 rupees per kilogram when the reports last came in.