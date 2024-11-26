Social security of labourers crucial to growth of real estate: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the social security of labourers is crucial to the growth of real estate. Speaking on the 25th Foundation Day of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) in New Delhi, the Minister urged CREDAI to formalize its 14,000 members.

He asked CREDAI to provide them with social security benefits, including insurance and provident funds. He said that if social security, healthcare, and post-retirement benefits are provided, the employees will align with the industry’s goals of enhancing their quality of life, which will lead to better productivity and greater profits. Mr Goyal raised the issue of environmental pollution and urged CREDAI to consider setting up a team to study ways to adopt better construction techniques in the metropolitan cities of India. The Minister further asserted that recycling construction waste as a fillip to the circular economy will help the country reach its net-zero target.