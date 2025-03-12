Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Industrial Production rises by 5 % in January 2025

Mar 12, 2025
Industrial Production rises by 5 % in January 2025

India’s industrial production growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose to 5  percent in January as compared to 3.2 percent in December, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Among the three major components of IIP, manufacturing grew 5.5 percent in January, mining activity increased by 4.4 percent, and electricity generation grew by 2.4 percent, as per the data released. 

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per use-based classification in January 2025 over January 2024 stood at 5.5 percent in Primary goods, 7.8 percent in Capital goods, 5.2 percent in Intermediate goods, 7 percent in Infrastructure or Construction Goods, 7.2 percent in Consumer durables and 0.2 percent contraction in Consumer non-durables. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices show upward trend despite fear of recession

Mar 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stock markets remained under pressure

Mar 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade March 12: Sensex ends 73 pts lower amid volatility, Nifty at 22,470

Mar 12, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Train hostage-rescue operation complete,

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Industrial Production rises by 5 % in January 2025

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices show upward trend despite fear of recession

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stock markets remained under pressure

12 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!