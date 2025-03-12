Industrial Production rises by 5 % in January 2025

India’s industrial production growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose to 5 percent in January as compared to 3.2 percent in December, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Among the three major components of IIP, manufacturing grew 5.5 percent in January, mining activity increased by 4.4 percent, and electricity generation grew by 2.4 percent, as per the data released.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per use-based classification in January 2025 over January 2024 stood at 5.5 percent in Primary goods, 7.8 percent in Capital goods, 5.2 percent in Intermediate goods, 7 percent in Infrastructure or Construction Goods, 7.2 percent in Consumer durables and 0.2 percent contraction in Consumer non-durables.