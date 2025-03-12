Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s retail inflation drops to 7 month low in Feb 2025

Mar 13, 2025

India’s retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 percent in February from 4.31 percent in January, as the rate of increase in food prices slowed to 3.75 percent as compared to 6.02 percent in the previous month. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation in rural areas stood at 3.79 percent compared to 3.32 percent in urban regions.
Vegetable inflation showed a sharp drop to minus 1.07 percent from 11.35 percent, while pulses inflation also turned negative at minus 0.35 percent compare to 2.59 percent in January. Fuel and light inflation remained in deflationary territory at minus 1.33 percent against minus 1.38 percent in the prior month. Housing inflation for the Urban Sector went up marginally from 2.82 in January to 2.91 in February. India’s retail inflation in February remained under the central bank’s target. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to keep inflation within a range of 2 to 6 percent, with a medium-term target of 4 percent. The RBI has forecast inflation at 4.2 percent for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Industrial Production rises by 5 % in January 2025

Mar 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices show upward trend despite fear of recession

Mar 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stock markets remained under pressure

Mar 12, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

All-England Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu crashes out losing in 1st round of Women’s Singles

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP Budget 2025-26: No new tax, no increase in rate of any tax

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Starlink to India, cites use for railway projects

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Makhana Farmers thanks PM Modi as he leads as brand ambassador at Global platforms

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!