India to cross $800 billion in exports this year, with major share from services: Piyush Goyal

India is on track to surpass $800 billion in exports this year, with a significant portion coming from services exports, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has reiterated.

Addressing the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations on Thursday, the minister assured that the government is working tirelessly and will leave no stone unturned to secure a promising future for Indian exporters, both in merchandise and services, while protecting national interests.

Goyal commended the positive outlook of the exporter community and their determination to turn the current global crisis into an opportunity. He encouraged industry leaders to identify their strengths and communicate their demands to the government for better engagement with key trade partners, including the United States.

Speaking on ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, the minister highlighted that the government is simultaneously working on multiple agreements, each designed to serve the best interests of Indian exporters. He noted that some Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are in their final stages and expressed confidence that these deals will create better opportunities for exporters while attracting higher investments.

Goyal emphasized that continuous consultations and engagements with industry stakeholders will lead to mutually beneficial arrangements, helping India expand its footprint in newer and larger markets. He also advised EPCs to move away from a protectionist mindset, urging them to adopt a bold and confident approach when dealing with global trade.

The minister further underlined that the vision of Viksit Bharat, aimed at making India a prosperous nation, can only be realized when industry efforts align with consumer aspirations for quality goods and services at competitive prices.