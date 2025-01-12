The Indian Awaaz

India’s Youth a global strength, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in London

Jan 12, 2025
AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has emphasised the growing importance of India’s youth in the global landscape. The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing Indian students at an event in London yesterday during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Mr. Birla said that India’s biggest strength is its young students. He further highlighted the role of Indian students in shaping the nation’s future. He pointed out that India’s students are driving the country’s progress through their mentality, ideas, innovation, and competitiveness.

Mr. Birla further noted a global trend where the young population is decreasing in many parts of the world, while in India, the capabilities and confidence of the youth continue to rise. He encouraged the students to actively contribute to the nation’s growth and development, reflecting the aspirations of a progressive India.

