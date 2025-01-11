India to host 28th CSPOC in 2026: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced India will host the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) in 2026.

In a social media post, Mr Birla expressed confidence that the upcoming event would foster meaningful dialogue and collaborative efforts to address critical global issues. He further said that it was decided that the thrust of the 28th CSPOC will be the application of AI and social media in the working of Parliaments.

Mr Birla also conveyed gratitude to Presiding Officer of the Bailiff of Guernsey, H.E. Sir Richard McMahon, for exemplary leadership and hospitality.

Om Birla chairs Standing Committee meeting of CSPOC

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a Standing Committee meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) in Guernsey yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Birla said, India is witnessing massive transformation in several sectors, including agriculture, fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He highlighted the importance of making Parliaments more effective, inclusive, and transparent to address global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and cyber crime.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted the importance of making parliamentary institutions more effective, inclusive, and transparent to foster good governance and promote sustainable development.

Mr Birla emphasized the role of parliamentarians in shaping policies, allocating resources judiciously, and guiding governments in building a more equitable and sustainable future. The session brought together Parliamentary leaders to address pressing global challenges and lay the groundwork for the 28th CSPOC, to be held in India next year.